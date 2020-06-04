Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly called Lil Win has found a new personal style and we are totally crazy about it.

Lil Win is showing off his new blonde hair both on his head and beard which is adding some flare to his looks.

He captioned his post "No solo music ... straight to Dancehall ... am your Dancehall comic Artist...Oseikrom commando."

Kwadwo Nkansah has featured in many Ghanaian movies and won many awards for his impeccable skills and this is not the first hair look he has served us.

Here are some hairstyles we’ve seen him rock:

Lil Win

Lil Win

Lil Win

Lil Win

Lil Win

Lil Win