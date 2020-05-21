President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised Ghanaians to find ways to balance their normal lives alongside the threats of the novel coronavirus.
“We are going through a very difficult time in our country that all of us are aware of. Nevertheless, it doesn’t mean that our lives must come to a stop. The virus is there, but we have to find a way to live with it. Ghana’s business must continue," he said.
Nana Addo, hence, asked the public to strive to religiously observe the various protocols outlined by the health professionals as a sure way of protection.
Here then are a reminder of the healthy practices to protect yourself against Covid-19:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Wear a cloth face covering to cover your mouth and nose when around others as physical distancing is not always possible. People may spread the infection even before having symptoms and you could spread Covid-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.
- Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and throw the tissue away after use. If a tissue isn’t available, cough or sneeze into your elbow or sleeve, not your hands.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, computers, phones, keyboards, sinks, toilets, faucets and countertops. If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent, or soap and water, before disinfecting.