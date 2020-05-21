President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has advised Ghanaians to find ways to balance their normal lives alongside the threats of the novel coronavirus.

“We are going through a very difficult time in our country that all of us are aware of. Nevertheless, it doesn’t mean that our lives must come to a stop. The virus is there, but we have to find a way to live with it. Ghana’s business must continue," he said.

Nana Addo, hence, asked the public to strive to religiously observe the various protocols outlined by the health professionals as a sure way of protection.

Here then are a reminder of the healthy practices to protect yourself against Covid-19: