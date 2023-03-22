Experts explain that gynecomastia, often called man boobs or moobs, is a condition that makes the male breasts swell and become bigger than usual.
Man boobs: Here's why men get bigger breasts than usual, remedies
According to research, when the body is creating excess oestrogen or there is low testosterone, the male breasts can get bigger.
The man’s boob can look like a button-sized breast tissue growth right below the nipple. It could look like a lump that’s soft to the touch.
One or both breasts can be affected. The man’s chest typically gets bigger and uneven.
What causes man boobs?
Male breasts often happen from:
- Hormonal change
- Obesity
- Steroid use
- Some pharmacologic agents
- Hypogonadism
- Liver failure
- Kidney failure
Foods that cause man breasts
Here is a list of foods men should avoid that can cause man breasts:
- Dairy products
While these products offer good nutrition, when you want to get rid of gynecomastia, you might want to regulate your intake of butter, curd, cheese, and ghee. Talk to your doctor about how to stop gynecomastia naturally.
- Alcohol and beer
Not all man boobs are the same. But, chronic alcohol and beer consumption can impact enlarged breast tissue in men, especially for someone with an existing hormonal imbalance.
Beer contains prolactin and phytoestrogen. They can increase the amount of estrogen the body produces. If this happens too often, men can be at risk for low testosterone levels.
- Fatty and packaged foods
Fatty foods can easily cause an accumulation of fat in the chest, like man breasts. Packaged products, like ready-to-eat meals, soups, sauces, bread, etc, can have preservatives. These foods that cause man breasts are high in estrogen and could cause swelling of the chest tissue in men.
Foods to eat that reduce gynecomastia
When working on a proper gynecomastia self-care plan, it is a good idea to start managing the hormonal imbalance. You can work on improving testosterone levels with quality foods.
These can include:
Fish (like sardines and salmon)
Dark leafy greens
Avocados
Eggs
Pomegranates
Berries
Cherries
Shellfish
