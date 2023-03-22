Man boobs: Here's why men get bigger breasts than usual, remedies

The man’s boob can look like a button-sized breast tissue growth right below the nipple. It could look like a lump that’s soft to the touch.

One or both breasts can be affected. The man’s chest typically gets bigger and uneven.

What causes man boobs?

Male breasts often happen from:

Hormonal change

Obesity

Steroid use

Some pharmacologic agents

Hypogonadism

Liver failure

Kidney failure

Foods that cause man breasts

Here is a list of foods men should avoid that can cause man breasts:

Dairy products

While these products offer good nutrition, when you want to get rid of gynecomastia, you might want to regulate your intake of butter, curd, cheese, and ghee. Talk to your doctor about how to stop gynecomastia naturally.

Alcohol and beer

Not all man boobs are the same. But, chronic alcohol and beer consumption can impact enlarged breast tissue in men, especially for someone with an existing hormonal imbalance.

Beer contains prolactin and phytoestrogen. They can increase the amount of estrogen the body produces. If this happens too often, men can be at risk for low testosterone levels.

Fatty and packaged foods

Fatty foods can easily cause an accumulation of fat in the chest, like man breasts. Packaged products, like ready-to-eat meals, soups, sauces, bread, etc, can have preservatives. These foods that cause man breasts are high in estrogen and could cause swelling of the chest tissue in men.

Foods to eat that reduce gynecomastia

When working on a proper gynecomastia self-care plan, it is a good idea to start managing the hormonal imbalance. You can work on improving testosterone levels with quality foods.

These can include:

Fish (like sardines and salmon)

Dark leafy greens

Avocados

Eggs

Pomegranates

Berries

Cherries