Menstrual hygiene: Here's how to wash your period panties properly

One best way to keep your menstrual hygiene in check is properly taking care of your undergarments.

Proper cleaning and maintenance of period panties are crucial to their longevity and hygiene.

Here, we’ll walk you through the simple steps to ensure they stay fresh and ready for every cycle. Let’s take a look at how to clean your period panties.

Prepare

Before you start the cleaning process, using cold or normal running tap water is the perfect temperature to start the process. You must rinse the stained area under cold water, as hot water can set the stain. Gently rub the fabric together to help loosen the blood.

Pre-washing

After removing excess blood and treating any stains, it’s time to pre-wash the panty. Fill a basin or sink with cold water and add a small amount of gentle detergent. Submerge the underwear and gently agitate it to loosen any remaining blood and discharge. Let the panty soak for approximately 30 minutes to an hour.

Wash

Once the pre-wash is complete, it’s time to give your underwear a proper wash.

Most period panties can be washed in a regular or delicate cycle. It is recommended to use a gentle detergent that is free from fragrances and harsh chemicals to avoid skin irritation. Avoid using fabric softeners as they can reduce the absorbency of the garment. You can wash period panties with other clothes only if you have removed the stains beforehand.

Dry

After washing thoroughly, air drying is the best option for period panties. Hang them in a well-ventilated area, preferably out of direct sunlight. This will stop your period panties from smelling. Avoid using a dryer, as high heat can damage the elastic and overall fabric integrity. The drying time may vary depending on the fabric composition, but it’s generally recommended to leave them hanging until completely dry.

Storage

