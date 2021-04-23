Mutti is increasing access to affordable, quality-assured testing and treatment for diabetes

Mutti’s Diabetes Test & Treat program is supporting diabetic patients by providing them with affordable and quality-assured testing and treatment.

The initiative supports patients facing financial hardship by allowing them to save money on their diagnosis and treatment.

Learn more on how the program can make an impact for people living with diabetes in Ghana:

The first step is to register for the program. You will then have full access to the program which will provide you with the following services:

Free diabetes consultation and access to educational resources

When diagnosed with diabetes people need to make lifestyle changes. The program provides patients with access to a health consultant who will educate them on the different kinds of diabetes, how to take their medication, and ensure their blood sugar is at the right level.

The team will also guide patients on how to make healthy food choices, stay at a healthy weight, move more every day and overall maintain a healthy lifestyle.

It’s not an easy journey, but it’s worth it with mutti Diabetes Test & Treat.

Pulse Ghana

A glucometer for blood sugar monitoring

Glucometers are important to helping patients with diabetes manage the disease by tracking blood glucose levels. The program provides patients with a device allowing them to monitor blood glucose levels at the comfort of their homes.

Mutti pharmacists and health consultants will provide patients with counseling points on how to use the device.

Highly subsidized test strips and lancet combo

Patients don’t need to worry about running out of testing strips for their glucometers. The program offers patients to save costs by providing highly subsidized testing strips.

So, how do you get enrolled in the program? Mutti’s Diabetes Test & Treat program aims to help patients with financing options that can help alleviate the costs of diabetes treatment.

All you need to do is call mutti or visit its dedicated webpage and register for the program by providing your details at a registration fee of GHC100.

Wait, there’s more. You will also receive HBA1C testing after signing up with the program and a continuous HBA1C test every three months when you spend at least GHC 350 quarterly with your mutti membership.