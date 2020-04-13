Following the news and trends with rapt attention, the report has shown that most deaths that have occurred have been majorly from the male gender.

“Not only are the elderly and those with underlying health conditions at risk but now research has shown that men are more likely to die from the virus than women,” it noted.

There have also been cases global of survivors of the deadly virus tilting more towards the female folk.

Despite all these factors, prevention is definitely better than cure, better safe than sorry.

The best advice is to wash your hands, use hand sanitizer and practice social distancing.

Here are four reasons why women survive the pandemic, among these, is a lifestyle men need to adopt:

1. Lifestyle behaviour factor

For the records, men generally are carefree beings, therefore they are less likely to wash their hands multiple times or use a sanitizer. They also may not seek help on time when the symptoms appear, unlike a woman who is usually self-conscious of her health.

Also, the risky lifestyle choices of smoking and drinking among men leave them with a weakened immune system and more at risk of contracting and dying from the disease.

They are also more at risk of getting the cardiovascular and pulmonary disease than women.

2. Hormonal Factor

Oestrogen (primary sex hormone in women) also plays a huge role in the high increase of recovery and antiviral responses in women compared to men who have lower innate antiviral responses.

3. Genetics factor

Another factor is genetics which may be connected to the fact that women have two X chromosomes, unlike a man who has just one.

X Chromosomes contain immunity-related genes that regulate immune system function. According to studies, a woman has a better immune response to viruses and infections compared to a man.