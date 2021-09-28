Safe Abortion in Ghana: DKT Womancare Global in collaboration with DKT Ghana holds roundtable discussion

Dr Ali Samba, the Director of Medical Affairs at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital led the discussions for DKT Ghana's event putting facts in perspective from a medical standpoint.

He disclosed that there are options for women in Ghana when it comes to safe abortion.

Women with unintended pregnancies can walk into any public health centre in the country and request safe abortion services. According to the medical professional, the government seeks to standardize the cost of having safe abortions in the country to give every woman a choice.

Speaking at the WomanCare Global Papayas Training, an initiative by DKT Womancare Global and DKT Ghana to demystify safe abortion in Ghana, Dr Samba highlighted key educational points on what it means to have a safe abortion as the world marks International Abortion Day on September 28, 2021.

Abortion in Ghana

Dr Samba explained that, in Ghana, abortion (whether spontaneous or induce) usually takes place within twenty-eight days.

He noted that although abortion may not be as bad as perceived, most of the problems the country faces is due to unsafe abortion. This contributes to approximately 9.2 percent of Ghana's maternal deaths.

The health professional stated that abortion is not something that the country frowns on, hence, it is better to use the right approach while the society is advised to reduce stigmatising victims.

"There are several reasons why women seek abortion care services. It could be a financial reason, pregnancy out of wedlock or that society frowns on it," Dr Ali Samba said.

Pulse Ghana

"But mind you, whatever the reason may be, if a woman wants to terminate a pregnancy, nothing will stop her. So it is our responsibility to give women the best and safe abortion services when they find themselves in such situations.

"The approach in Ghana is in three levels: the primary level of prevention where the woman shouldn't get pregnant or use contraception or avoid sex or use condoms.

"If there is an unwanted pregnancy, medical practitioners are expected to give safe abortion services at a very reasonable cost, so that everybody can access it," he added.

On contraception, he indicated if a safe abortion method is not used and there are complications, medical practitioners are still expected to manage the situation and provide family planning services.

Who can perform a safe abortion?

According to Dr Samba, only medical practitioners (trained doctors) are allowed to carry out this service.

However, midwives can provide the service only within the first trimester of the pregnancy. The Director of Medical Affairs at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital added that the process can only be done in a safe environment, hence, it is not advisable to go to any facility for such services as you do that at your own risk.

Where to go to if you want to have a safe abortion

Dr Ali Samba noted that most public hospitals in the country perform safe abortion services at a moderate cost. He then advised women to rather visit qualified medical centres instead of using unsafe methods to terminate pregnancies.

The Process: MVA method

Manual Vacuum Aspiration (MVA) is one of the safest ways to abort a pregnancy according to Dr Samba.

Here are the rules before performing this method:

The practitioner should be a trained provider.

The procedure should be in a safe environment.

Patients must be given counselling.

There should be a clinical assessment.

Informed consent.

Pain management.

Method provision (where the client can opt-out anytime).

Contraception.

Follow up care.

Dr Samba summarised his educative presentation with a quote that promotes safe abortion, a means to take away the risks involved in unsafe abortion.

"It is better to deliver a child than to face the risk involved when having an unsafe abortion," the medical professional said.