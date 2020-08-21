Being physically fit may not only make you feel more confident in the bedroom but could also help you perform better and get more enjoyment from sex. Working out three to four times a week can do a lot to help your sexual technique, flexibility, and endurance.

To that end, here are a few excellent exercises to help improve your love life.

Swimming

Since sexual activity can be an act of endurance, long-distance swimming can keep you going.

Swimming for at least 30 minutes three times a week will increase sexual endurance.

Kegels

Doing Kegels is considered a good sex exercise for men because these exercises can help endurance and control by toning the pubococcygeus (PC) muscles — the ones that let you stop the flow of urine mid-stream.

Men can use Kegels to delay ejaculation by contracting these muscles just before orgasm.

Weight lifting

Weight lifting causes the body to produce testosterone, which is the primary precursor for the male sex drive.

Strong upper body strength can increase stamina since these muscles are used during intercourse.

Box breathing

When men are nervous about their sexual performance, they tend to tense up their bodies and their breathing becomes shallower.

Box breathing is a mind and body hack that allows you to calm yourself down in an instant (whether you’re an anxious flyer, about to give a major presentation, or want to last longer in bed).