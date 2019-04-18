An IG user took to the social media platform to blast all those asking her to cover up her body. According to her, why should she cover up when she has a ‘lit’ body?

She said people should stop saying she’s a prostitute before she likes to take off her clothes on Instagram. Conferring to her, the real prostitutes are rather at church.

She said if their bodies looked like hers, they would be taking their clothes off on the gram too. She said, “Do you see this? Yes, I show my body. It’s lit. My titties are lit. My body is on fleek. I work out every single day. Yes B, I look good!”

She also says that those girl telling her to cover up are just scared because their men are in her DM drooling over her body.