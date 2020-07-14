When you finally start having sex, you realise that there is a lot more to the ‘five minutes’ pleasure than meets the eye. For some, there is a chance for something deeper. Whatever stage you are at when it comes to your love and sex life, one thing is true, an unplanned pregnancy can bring about many uncertainties.

Now, depending on the stage you are in when you start having sex: whether you are single and having fun, in a committed relationship, or in a complicated situation, only you can truly have your back when it comes to protecting yourself from unplanned pregnancy.

Lydia Contraceptive

Single

Unless you are one of those who have given up on love, chances are you are single and searching, This means you are meeting new people, flirting a little (a lot) and getting your groove on. If you are a sexually liberated female, your groove includes having a lot of sex and just taking it as it comes until you find ‘the one’, or until you feel very bad for all the good sex you have had.

When it comes to contraception, you are the only one who truly has your back - especially in this stage - so you need to make sure you are okay and onboard with whatever will prevent unplanned pregnancy (hopefully not the pull-out method).

Taking a pill a day might be the best method for you, especially if you do not know when your next action may be. The pill, however, needs to be taken at the same time every day in order to work effectively. Lydia Daily Pill or the Lydia DAPHNE pills are your safe bet. The DAPHNE pills are extra beneficial if you are treating acne.

Lydia DAPHNE pills

If taking pills every day gives you the chills, then you should look into IUDs; the Lydia Sleek and Lydia Safeload IUD are small non-hormonal U and T-shaped flexible plastic devices inserted into your uterus for up to 5 and 10 years respectively. That is close to 10 years of not taking pills yet protecting yourself from unexpected pregnancies.

Married

You have found the one you want to spend the rest of your life with, but you are not necessarily ready to be a mother just yet. Or maybe you are already a mother of one and need some time before the others come. Let’s even say you have had four kids and that is enough for you, but using a condom with your husband sounds crazy at this point. You still have options.

If you are not into daily pill-popping, an IUD is your safest bet. The Lydia Sleek and Lydia Safeload IUD are small non-hormonal U and T-shaped flexible plastic devices inserted into your uterus for up to 5 and 10 years respectively. You can remove it any time before that or whenever you are ready for a baby. Otherwise, if you are not a fan of things stuck inside you, you can opt for the Lydia Daily Pill.

Lydia Contraceptive

Complicated

Whether single or married, things can get complicated. Maybe you are not as sexually active as you would like, or maybe you just had sex and he told you he pulled out but you do not trust him. Overall, an unexpected baby will just further complicate your already complicated life.

A post-pill can help you in such situations, especially if your sex game is not really a thing anyway. Lydia Postpil is an emergency pill that can be taken after unprotected sexual intercourse. The Postpil now comes in two varieties; the usual two tablets package and the all-new one tablet package which offers the same protection from unplanned pregnancies as the former.

If you have frequent “unprotected sex”, the Lydia Daily pill or the Lydia DAPHNE pill is your best option. Unless you are one of those who like to be in control without daily maintenance; then the Lydia Sleek or Lydia Safeload IUD is the best contraceptive method for you.

It can be a lot to take in when it comes to making decisions about contraception and the best methods for you that are also effective. If you feel overwhelmed know that you can always contact Lydia on 1221 for clarification or WhatsApp us on 0501661660.

You truly decide.