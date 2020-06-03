Real name Francisca Gawugah, the Ghanaian-born British has been on our style radar for years.

The award-winning musician has a high fashion sense and it’s evident in her music videos and off -the -screen photos.

When she posts a photo on Instagram, we can’t help but wish we could raid her closet, even just for a minute.

Over the years, she's developed a signature style and we are always blown away by her fashion tips.

Sista Afia has been releasing hits songs consequently over the years and we more in love with her recent rap beef track.

No matter your body type, age, or budget, you might just learn a thing or two from these beautiful photos.

Sista Afia

Sista Afia

Sista Afia

Sista Afia