7 crazy rules you must follow after getting a BBL

Sitting down is prohibited

First on the list is the infamous no-sitting rule. Yes, you read that right. For about two to six weeks, sitting directly on your new buttocks is a big no-no. It's all about preserving those newly transferred fat cells.

The donut life

ADVERTISEMENT

When you do sit, you'll be getting cozy with a donut pillow or a BBL pillow. This special pillow allows you to sit without actually putting pressure on the booty. Welcome to your new best friend for the next few weeks.

Doughnut pillow Pulse Ghana

Sleeping on your back is also prohibited

Back sleepers, brace yourselves! You'll need to avoid lying on your back for about 8 weeks. Side sleeping? Also tricky. The best bet is front-down, which might just make you nostalgic for tummy time as a baby.

Compression is key

ADVERTISEMENT

You'll be rocking a compression garment that looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie. This isn't just a fashion statement—it's essential for reducing swelling and ensuring the fat cells stay put.

Compression garment Pulse Ghana

Hydration station

Water becomes your concoction of life post-BBL. Keeping hydrated is key to recovery, but there's a twist – too much sitting (even on a toilet) is off-limits, so strategize your liquid intake.

Exercise? Not yet!

ADVERTISEMENT

While you might be eager to start toning your newly sculpted backside, hold off on any exercise until your doctor gives the green light. Patience is a virtue that pays off in maintaining those results.

The emotional rollercoaster

Lastly, brace yourself for a whirlwind of emotions. The recovery process can be a bit of a ride, with swelling and shape fluctuations. Keep the end goal in mind, and don't hesitate to seek support.

In all, getting a BBL might seem like stepping into a world with its own rulebook. While some of these post-op instructions might seem a bit out there, they're all about ensuring the best results for your investment.