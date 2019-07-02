The past few years have witnessed a boom in the cosmetic industry with an obsession with how we look. Magnified by the media, our bathrooms and drawers are filled with every cream and potion we could ever think of.

As thorough as we can be with our skincare regime we may be making these very common mistakes every day.

The left out neck routine

Neglecting your neck is one of the biggest giveaways of a poor skin care routine. You should actually include your neck when exfoliating, cleansing, moisturising and toning. Remember these should go all the way down to your collarbone.

Make sure you do it gently because the neck is very sensitive. Using upward motions is advice so as not to pull at the skin.

Too much…is bad

We know you want to try every skin fab out there but you may be hurting your skin with your mini-obsession. An overload of active ingredients can cause breakouts and other skin problems. Stick to this rule, the stronger the ingredient, the less you should use it.

READ ALSO: Can Apple Cider Vinegar Really Help Treat A Sunburn?

For example, do not use salicylic acid with other exfoliators containing lactic acid or glycolic acid because it is a very strong exfoliator. Try to exfoliate only a few times a week.

Layering is an art

Layering is not just a thing, it is a very important skill every product junkie should master. Improper layering could prevent product absorption – where else are we putting them on anyway – and also cause those tiny little balls to form on your skin.

The key is to apply lightweight formulas first. And also wait a couple of minutes after each application before adding another.

Save that upper lip

Dark necks and philtra are a complete turn-off – and often disgusting. Don’t give all the love to your cheeks, the rest of your face deserves some TLC too.

Because your lips age faster, apply a bit of your eye cream to your upper lip as the collagen components would tone and strengthen your lip skin.

Water is life!

For glowing skin, drink water. And plenty of it too!

A dehydrated body will give off dull looking skin and is likely to wrinkle and age faster. Try to drink at least two litres of water a day. If you are finding that difficult, add pieces of fruits to flavour your water.