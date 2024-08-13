ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

7 ways to prevent your nose from growing large during pregnancy

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

During pregnancy, some women experience changes in their noses, such as swelling or a slight increase in size. This is usually due to hormonal changes and fluid retention.

Pregnancy
Pregnancy

However, there is no guaranteed way to prevent these changes entirely, as they are a natural part of the body's response to pregnancy. Here are some tips that might help minimise these effects:

Recommended articles

Drinking plenty of water can help reduce fluid retention, which might minimise swelling in the nose and other parts of the body.

Stay hydrated
Stay hydrated How to maintain hydrated skin during cold weather Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Eating a balanced diet low in sodium can help prevent excessive water retention, which can contribute to swelling. Focus on fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

Light to moderate exercise, such as walking or prenatal yoga, can help improve circulation and reduce fluid retention, potentially minimising swelling.

Exercise regularly
Exercise regularly Pulse
ADVERTISEMENT

Sleeping with your head slightly elevated can help reduce fluid accumulation in the face, including the nose.

Applying a cold compress to your face may help reduce swelling if you notice your nose starting to swell. Be sure to do this gently and not for prolonged periods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reducing salt in your diet can help prevent water retention, which might reduce the likelihood of your nose swelling.

Limit sodium intake ( Hotpot.ai )
Limit sodium intake ( Hotpot.ai ) Pulse Live Kenya

If you notice significant changes in your nose or any other symptoms that concern you, it’s important to consult your healthcare provider. They can offer personalised advice and ensure that everything is progressing normally with your pregnancy.

It's important to remember that any changes in your nose are typically temporary, and your body will likely return to its pre-pregnancy state after giving birth.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The male biological clock [huff post]

Male biological clock: Here's the age sperm quality in men starts declining

Excess facial hair can be annoying [iStock]

3 natural ways to permanently remove facial hair

Appendicitis can lead to serious complications [iStock]

3 early signs of swollen appendix

Self-examination in the shower [BlackDoctororg]

Scientists say it's not necessary to bath twice daily, here's why