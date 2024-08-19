The good news is that baby oil isn’t just for infants, its versatility extends far beyond the nursery. Its gentle formula and versatility make it an excellent addition to your adult skincare routine

As an adult, you can add baby oil into your daily routine in many ways.

5 ways you can use baby oil as an adult

Here are five practical and beneficial uses of baby oil for adults:

1. Moisturising dry skin

One of the most common uses of baby oil is as a moisturiser. It is especially effective on dry or rough patches of skin, such as elbows, knees, and feet. Baby oil locks in moisture, leaving your skin soft and hydrated.

After a shower, while your skin is still damp, apply a small amount of baby oil to help seal in the moisture. Its light, non-greasy formula makes it suitable for all skin types, providing a smooth and glowing complexion.

Pulse Nigeria

2. Removing makeup

Baby oil can be an effective and gentle makeup remover. It easily dissolves stubborn makeup, including waterproof mascara and long-lasting lipsticks. Simply apply a few drops to a cotton pad or directly onto your skin, gently massage, and wipe away the makeup.

Not only does it cleanse your skin, but it also leaves it feeling soft and nourished, making it a dual-purpose product.

3. Shaving aid

If you’ve run out of shaving cream or prefer a more natural alternative, baby oil can be an excellent substitute. Applying baby oil before shaving can provide a smooth surface for the razor to glide over, reducing the risk of nicks, cuts, and razor burns.

The oil also helps moisturise your skin during the shave, leaving it feeling silky and smooth afterwards.

4. Taming frizzy hair

For those dealing with frizzy or flyaway hair, baby oil can work wonders. A tiny amount applied to the ends of your hair can help tame frizz and add a healthy shine. However, it’s important to use it sparingly to avoid making your hair look greasy.

Baby oil can also be used as a deep conditioning treatment by massaging it into your scalp and hair, and leaving it on for an hour before washing it out.

5. Massage oil

Baby oil is an excellent choice for massages. Its smooth, silky texture makes it easy to glide over the skin, providing a soothing and relaxing experience. It’s also gentle enough for sensitive skin, and the light fragrance can add to the calming ambience of a massage session.

You can even mix it with essential oils to create a personalised massage blend that suits your preferences.

Baby oil is a versatile and affordable product that can be added into various aspects of your daily routine. From moisturising dry skin to taming frizzy hair, its gentle formula is beneficial for adults as much as it is for babies.