If your feet get swollen or stiff during your period here's what it means

During the menstrual cycle, hormonal fluctuations, particularly changes in estrogen and progesterone levels, can affect the body's water balance.

Some women may retain more water in the days leading up to their period, which can result in bloating and a feeling of general discomfort.

This water retention is often more noticeable in the abdomen and breasts, but it can theoretically affect other parts of the body, including the feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're experiencing persistent or severe swelling in your feet, especially if it's not a typical symptom for you, it's essential to consider other potential causes.

Some conditions that can lead to swelling in the feet include:

Anemia: Anemia is a condition characterized by a deficiency of red blood cells or hemoglobin in the blood, leading to reduced oxygen-carrying capacity.

When the body doesn't receive enough oxygen, it may respond by retaining fluids, which can contribute to swelling, especially in the lower extremities like the feet and ankles.

Venous insufficiency: This occurs when the veins in your legs have trouble sending blood back to the heart, leading to fluid buildup and swelling. Lymphedema: This is a condition where the lymphatic system is not functioning properly, leading to swelling, often in the legs or feet. Kidney or heart problems: Issues with the kidneys or heart can affect fluid balance in the body and lead to swelling in the extremities. Medication side effects: Some medications may cause fluid retention as a side effect. Injury or strain: Physical injury or strain can lead to localized swelling in the affected area.

ADVERTISEMENT