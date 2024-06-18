Here's why young girls are having their periods very early

This phenomenon, known as early puberty or precocious puberty, has several contributing factors. Here’s a look at some of the primary reasons young girls are having their periods earlier than before.

1. Increased Body Mass Index (BMI)

Better access to nutrition and healthcare has led to overall improved health and increased body weight in children. A higher body mass index (BMI) can trigger the onset of puberty earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fat cells produce leptin, a hormone that plays a role in the onset of puberty. Higher body fat levels mean more leptin, which can signal the body to start puberty sooner.

Examples:

Higher consumption of calorie-dense foods.

Increased intake of animal proteins and dairy products.

2. Environmental chemicals

Exposure to endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) in the environment can interfere with hormonal development. These chemicals are found in various everyday products such as plastics, pesticides, personal care products, and household items.

ADVERTISEMENT

Common endocrine disruptors:

Bisphenol A (BPA) : Found in plastics and food containers.

: Found in plastics and food containers. Phthalates : Present in personal care products like lotions and perfumes.

: Present in personal care products like lotions and perfumes. Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs): Used in electrical equipment and other industrial products.

Effects:

These chemicals can mimic or interfere with the body’s hormones, potentially leading to an earlier onset of puberty.

3. Genetics and family history

ADVERTISEMENT

Genetics play a significant role in determining the timing of puberty. If a mother or other female relatives experienced early menarche, it's likely that their daughters will too. Studies have shown that genetic variations can influence the timing of puberty.

Examples:

Familial patterns of early puberty.

Specific genetic markers associated with the onset of menarche.

Bringing up girl child Pulse Live Kenya

4. Psychosocial stress

ADVERTISEMENT

Children exposed to higher levels of psychosocial stress may enter puberty earlier. Stressors such as family conflict, absence of a father figure, or high-stress environments can impact hormonal balance and accelerate the onset of puberty.

Examples:

Family disruption or divorce.

Socioeconomic challenges.

Exposure to violence or trauma.

5. Reduced physical activity

A sedentary lifestyle with limited physical activity can contribute to earlier puberty. Physical activity influences hormone levels and body composition, both of which are important in the timing of puberty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Examples:

Increased screen time and use of electronic devices.

Decreased participation in sports and outdoor activities.

The trend of young girls experiencing their periods earlier is influenced by a combination of improved nutrition, exposure to environmental chemicals, genetic factors, psychosocial stress, and lifestyle changes.

While early puberty is a multifaceted issue, understanding these contributing factors can help parents, educators, and healthcare providers better support the physical and emotional development of young girls.

Addressing these issues involves promoting a balanced diet, reducing exposure to harmful chemicals, fostering supportive family environments, encouraging physical activity, and being mindful of the genetic predispositions that may play a role.

ADVERTISEMENT