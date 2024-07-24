Best pre-wedding photoshoot pictures of 2024

Pre-wedding pictures are stunning photographs taken by engaged couples before their wedding day to celebrate their upcoming nuptials.
What better way to announce that you are getting married than with gorgeous pre-wedding pictures?
The best pre-wedding pictures are simple, clean, and creative. The couple usually look in love with their faces and body language.
Here are some of the best pre-wedding pictures of 2024
1. Black Barbie and Ken
There’s just something incredibly gorgeous about this couple wearing all black, looking fit and happy as they dance. It exudes so much love. Her wavy wig also deserves to be commended.
2. Silhouettes
A picture tells a thousand words, but sometimes a silhouette does too. I love how regal they looked in their native Hausa attire. It's interesting that even though we can't see their faces, their pictures are romantic.
3. The king and queen
We have to give it up for Chioma and Davido's pre-wedding pictures. An all-black look for a pre-wedding picture will kill it anytime, any day. There’s just something clean about this aesthetic - black outfits against a brown background.
4. Under the umbrella
Getting a perfect umbrella shot deserves some kudos to the photographer for this creative picture. Notice the couple is also wearing an all-black outfit - it's the winning colour.
5. Just wed
The aesthetic of this picture, the saturation, the hue, and the bride’s gown are all screaming we are about to spend our lives together.
6. Close up and unaware
Not every picture has to be a pose like this picture; this wife is enjoying a kiss from her husband on the neck, and you can feel the love and happiness.
7. Under the ring
The setting of this picture by the beach and using a wedding ring as the focus really bridges the gap between cute and romantic.
Hopefully, these pictures are the perfect mood board for you if you are planning a wedding soon.