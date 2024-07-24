Best pre-wedding photoshoot pictures of 2024

The best pre-wedding pictures are simple, clean, and creative. The couple usually look in love with their faces and body language.

Here are some of the best pre-wedding pictures of 2024

1. Black Barbie and Ken

There’s just something incredibly gorgeous about this couple wearing all black, looking fit and happy as they dance. It exudes so much love. Her wavy wig also deserves to be commended.

2. Silhouettes

A picture tells a thousand words, but sometimes a silhouette does too. I love how regal they looked in their native Hausa attire. It's interesting that even though we can't see their faces, their pictures are romantic.

3. The king and queen

We have to give it up for Chioma and Davido's pre-wedding pictures. An all-black look for a pre-wedding picture will kill it anytime, any day. There’s just something clean about this aesthetic - black outfits against a brown background.

4. Under the umbrella

Getting a perfect umbrella shot deserves some kudos to the photographer for this creative picture. Notice the couple is also wearing an all-black outfit - it's the winning colour.

5. Just wed

The aesthetic of this picture, the saturation, the hue, and the bride’s gown are all screaming we are about to spend our lives together.

6. Close up and unaware

Not every picture has to be a pose like this picture; this wife is enjoying a kiss from her husband on the neck, and you can feel the love and happiness.

7. Under the ring

The setting of this picture by the beach and using a wedding ring as the focus really bridges the gap between cute and romantic.