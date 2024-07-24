ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

Best pre-wedding photoshoot pictures of 2024

Temi Iwalaiye

What better way to announce that you are getting married than with gorgeous pre-wedding pictures?

Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024
Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024

Pre-wedding pictures are stunning photographs taken by engaged couples before their wedding day to celebrate their upcoming nuptials.

Recommended articles

The best pre-wedding pictures are simple, clean, and creative. The couple usually look in love with their faces and body language.

ADVERTISEMENT
Best pre-wedding photoshoots in 2024 [Instagram/imamalford]
Best pre-wedding photoshoots in 2024 [Instagram/imamalford] Pulse Nigeria

There’s just something incredibly gorgeous about this couple wearing all black, looking fit and happy as they dance. It exudes so much love. Her wavy wig also deserves to be commended.

Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024 [X/Salmabanks]
Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024 [X/Salmabanks] Pulse Nigeria

A picture tells a thousand words, but sometimes a silhouette does too. I love how regal they looked in their native Hausa attire. It's interesting that even though we can't see their faces, their pictures are romantic.

ADVERTISEMENT
Best wedding pre-wedding photoshoot pictures [Instagram/davido]
Best wedding pre-wedding photoshoot pictures [Instagram/davido] Pulse Nigeria

We have to give it up for Chioma and Davido's pre-wedding pictures. An all-black look for a pre-wedding picture will kill it anytime, any day. There’s just something clean about this aesthetic - black outfits against a brown background.

Best pre-wedding photoshoot pictures [Bellanaijaweddings]
Best pre-wedding photoshoot pictures [Bellanaijaweddings] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Getting a perfect umbrella shot deserves some kudos to the photographer for this creative picture. Notice the couple is also wearing an all-black outfit - it's the winning colour.

Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024 [x]
Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024 [x] Pulse Nigeria

The aesthetic of this picture, the saturation, the hue, and the bride’s gown are all screaming we are about to spend our lives together.

ALSO READ: 10 latest lace gown styles for weddings

ADVERTISEMENT
Best pre-weddings pictures in 2024 [Instagram/desmondscott]
Best pre-weddings pictures in 2024 [Instagram/desmondscott] Pulse Nigeria

Not every picture has to be a pose like this picture; this wife is enjoying a kiss from her husband on the neck, and you can feel the love and happiness.

Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024 [X]
Best pre-wedding pictures of 2024 [X] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The setting of this picture by the beach and using a wedding ring as the focus really bridges the gap between cute and romantic.

Hopefully, these pictures are the perfect mood board for you if you are planning a wedding soon.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bones babies are born without [Meta AI]

Did you know babies are born without these 5 bones? Read this

Scan and Win at Accra Mall: The ultimate shopper's adventure!

Scan and Win at Accra Mall: The ultimate shopper's adventure!

Some laws around the world are quite unusual [Holidify]

Top 10 craziest laws around the world

Why your period blood smells [AlwaysAfrica]

Here's why your period smells and how to manage it