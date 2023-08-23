Why car sex is not as great as it sounds

Limited Space for Various Positions: Engaging in sexual activity in a car can limit your range of motion and the variety of positions you can try, which can impact the overall experience.

Discomfort: Car seats are designed for sitting, not for intimate activities. The seats may not provide the necessary support or cushioning, leading to discomfort and potentially even pain during the act.

The constant fear of getting caught: Finding a secluded and safe spot for car intimacy can be tricky. Fear of being caught or seen by passersby, or even potential voyeurs can contribute to anxiety and decreased enjoyment.

Shaky and Noisy: Cars can be noisy environments, both from the outside and inside (engine noise, creaking seats). The frame of the car can shake during the act, drawing the attention of passersby.

Safety Concerns: Engaging in sexual activity while driving can be extremely dangerous and illegal. Even if the car is parked, there are still safety concerns to consider, such as potential hazards or sudden movement of the car.

It gets extremely sweaty: When things get steamy in the car you might have to turn on the AC or roll the window down keeping things clean and hygienic can be challenging, leading to concerns about bodily fluids, cleanliness, and potential mess.

Distractions: It can be challenging to fully immerse yourself in the experience when you're worrying about logistics, potential interruptions, and other distractions that might come with a car setting.