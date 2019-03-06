Starting a new job comes with loads of expectations. As a new employee, you’re expected to get used to the workplace culture, learn your responsibilities and at the same time prove you’re the right person for the position.

You’ll also have to make a good impression from the onset and seamlessly fit in with your colleagues. If you’re a new hire and you're struggling with all these expectations, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with these seven tips on what to do in your first three months on the job.

1. Learn the organizational culture and adapt

Learning, understanding and adapting to the culture of the organization helps you settle into the job and gives you the needed impetus to get along with your new colleagues easily. In your first three months, it’s important you learn what makes the organization special and how employees thrive.

2. Find out why people stay or leave the organization?

Before you were hired, someone was filling your position and there must have been a reason why the person left. As a new hire, you should find out why people leave the organization. And if you find anyone who has really stayed quite long, meet him/her, ask questions on what they really like about the job. This might give you a better and clearer understanding of the company.

3. Build relationships with your colleagues

As the new guy in the office, you’ll need to build relationship with your desk mates, team mates and everyone the HR has introduced to you because you’ll need their help to get some things done. This allows you to know influencers and build rapport with leaders.

4. Gather information

To know more about the company, gather information from some of your colleagues by asking questions. This will present or portray you as a proactive and curious employee. Another good thing about this is that, the information you gather from your ceaseless questions might help you come up with a plan to succeed at your job.

5. Get to know the HR team

The Human Resources team is one of the most influential team in the organization and you shouldn’t overlook the people that make up this team.

6. Learn the company’s unwritten rules

Every organization has rules that guide its operation and employees’ conduct, but some rules might not be written in the organization’s handbook. It’s therefore, important for you as a new employee to understand such rules.

7. Ask others what you should do to succeed

Since you’re a new hire, you’ll most likely need your colleagues advice on what to do to establish yourself as a diligent employee. Talk to your team mates, your superiors and someone in the HR team. Have great conversations with everyone you meet in the company; and don’t forget to ask questions about what you need to do to succeed in the company from people that matter.