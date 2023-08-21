Celebrate your birthday in style with fashion ideas from Fella Makafui

Here, we've curated a fashion guide inspired by Fella to help you create a show-stopping birthday look that's uniquely yours.

The Loungewear Look: Fella has style even if when it comes to comfortable clothes, she rocks them effortlessly. if you're aiming for this look remember to keep it simple. A simple bracelet and some sneakers will do the job perfectly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sultry Silhouettes: Fella effortlessly rocks figure-hugging outfits that highlight her curves. If you believe in the contours of your body, don’t hesitate to emulate this style of dressing. This will not only showcase your confidence but also pay homage to Fella's penchant for flaunting her curves with sophistication.

Classy accessories: Though Fella isn’t big on oversized hoops, chunky necklaces, and bold bracelets, she rocks a bracelet and wristwatch to add a touch of glam to her ensemble. Fella is mostly seen in just a wristwatch that complements her outfits, if you are looking to create a Fella-inspired fashion day, keeping it simple is key.

Chic Athleisure Vibes: Fella Makafui effortlessly transitions between glamorous red carpet looks and laid-back athleisure attire. For a more relaxed birthday celebration, take cues from her and rock a stylish athleisure ensemble. A simple pair of jeans trousers with a crop top and sneakers will do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monochrome Magic: Fella Makafui often demonstrates the power of monochrome outfits. Choose a single color and build your entire look around it. Whether it's a fierce all-black ensemble or a stunning head-to-toe white outfit, monochrome exudes sophistication and makes a powerful style statement.

Playful Prints and Patterns: Fella isn't afraid to experiment with prints and patterns, and you shouldn't be either. Opt for stripes, or geometric designs to add an element of fun and playfulness to your birthday outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glamorous Hair and Makeup: Fella Makafui's beauty game is always on point. Go for a flawless makeup look with defined brows, a sultry smoky eye, and a nude lip. Whether you prefer a haircut like hers or voluminous curls, make sure your hair complements your outfit's overall vibe.