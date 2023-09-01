Foods that increase your chances of having twins

Remember that these tips may have a higher chance of success if you have a family history of twins or are older, as these factors can increase the likelihood of releasing multiple eggs. Here are some foods to include in your diet:

Dairy Products: In a study, researchers observed a higher likelihood of conceiving twins among individuals who consumed dairy products compared to their vegan counterparts.

This phenomenon was attributed to the potential influence of growth hormones administered to cattle, which appeared to stimulate ovarian activity, potentially leading to multiple pregnancies.

Cassava: In another study, yams were associated with an increased incidence of multiple births. Similar to dairy products, yams have the potential to induce double ovulation, which could result in multiple pregnancies.

Beans: Beans are rich in fiber and protein, making them a valuable dietary choice for improving ovulation. They also serve as an excellent source of folic acid, a crucial component that supports conception and a healthy pregnancy.

Avocados: Avocados are abundant in essential nutrients such as Vitamin K, potassium, and folate, which contribute to overall well-being. Additionally, avocados provide a significant amount of folic acid, potentially enhancing the chances of giving birth to twins.

Sweet Potatoes: Sweet potatoes are known to stimulate ovarian activity, potentially leading to the release of more eggs and an increased likelihood of having twins.