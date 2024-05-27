Decathlon Ghana celebrates 7th anniversary with Fitness Fiesta and special offers

The celebration kicked off with a yoga session led by a star-studded lineup of influencers. Participants of all levels were guided through a refreshing flow. In addition to the physical flow, the event featured captivating virtual reality games that provided a unique and engaging experience for all guests. Adding to the excitement, Jibu Water, partners of the event introduced the "Kick the Bottle" challenge. Victorious participants were rewarded with a revitalizing bottle of water for their displays. Complementing the day's activities, Life Health Care was on-site offering complimentary health screenings. Attendees had the opportunity to have their weight, blood sugar, and blood pressure measured, emphasizing the event's dedication to fostering a holistic approach to health and wellness.

Pulse Ghana

“Over the past seven years, we have strived to bring the joy and benefits of sports to everyone, making it accessible and affordable for all. Our journey has been one of growth, innovation, and community-building,” said the CEO of Decathlon Ghana, Geoffrey Fadoul.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebration was not complete without exciting rewards. The first 50 customers on each day received a complimentary goodie bag with their purchases, while a fascinating spin-the-wheel game offered prizes like sports equipment and apparel. Attendees were also rewarded with a special 10% discount.

Pulse Ghana

"Looking ahead," Decathlon Ghana's CEO, Geoffrey Fadoul, shared his vision for the future. "We have exciting plans for expansion," he revealed, "including new store locations and collaborations with leading sports brands like Adidas and Babolat." Fadoul concluded by expressing his heartfelt gratitude: "I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the entire Decathlon Ghana team, our loyal customers, and all our partners. You are all instrumental in our success story."

The event ended in a joyous cake-cutting ceremony with a champagne toast. It was a way to say thank you to Decathlon Ghana's staff and customers.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Decathlon Ghana's 7th-anniversary celebration was a big success, solidifying its position as a champion for promoting sports and a healthy lifestyle within the Ghanaian community. With a focus on fun and getting everyone involved, the event perfectly captured their "Always Ready to Play" spirit.