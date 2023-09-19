DIY Recipes: How to make cassava cake

Ingredients:

For the Cassava Cake:

2 pounds (about 4 cups) grated cassava (fresh or frozen, thawed)

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 can of coconut milk

1/2 cup coconut cream

3/4 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs

1/4 cup melted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

For the Topping:

1/4 cup grated coconut (optional)

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven. Grease a baking dish or cake pan and set it aside.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the grated cassava, sweetened condensed milk, coconut milk, coconut cream, granulated sugar, eggs, melted butter, and vanilla extract.

Mix well until all the ingredients are fully incorporated.

3. Pour the cassava mixture into the prepared baking dish and spread it evenly.

4. Bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes, or until the top starts to set and turn slightly golden.

5. While the cassava cake is baking, prepare the topping. In a small bowl, combine grated coconut (if using), and granulated sugar.

6. After 30 minutes of baking, remove the cassava cake from the oven and sprinkle the coconut topping evenly over the surface.

7. Return the cassava cake to the oven and continue baking for an additional 20-30 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

8. Once done, remove the cassava cake from the oven and let it cool to room temperature.

9. Once cooled, you can cut it into squares or diamonds and serve. Enjoy your homemade cassava cake!