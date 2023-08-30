Do virgins make better lovers?: 5 men share their perspectives

Let's explore the perspective of five men on the topic of a woman's sexual history and its impact on being a lover.

Nene

“I don’t think a woman being a good lover is based on her sexual history. When it comes to virgins, I believe that they wouldn’t be able to tell if they are disciplined or not. A person who makes a good lover is a person who sets boundaries with other people and knows how to restrain themselves. So in my opinion, character is more important to me I prefer a woman who has explored and mastered the art of self-restraint”

Nii

“In my opinion, virgins do their best to keep the relationship going because they can’t offer you sex. They try to keep things interesting and be on their best behaviour and that’s what makes it nice”

Kobby

“They definitely do because they are less likely to cheat and they do well to work on their bond with their partners. They try to make the first one their last so yes, in my opinion, they make better lovers.”

Tetteh

“I don’t think anyone makes a better because of their sexual history, a person who isn’t ready to learn isn’t a person you can easily date. Some virgins are boring and too relaxed comfortable with knowing nothing. While some are ready to learn for me, I wouldn’t want the stress of dealing with a virgin, I prefer bad girls”

Eddie

"On the contrary, they don't, they make a big deal out of everything and can be a lot to handle, Some also feel like they are untouchable because they have been able to keep themselves, in the end, it's the attitude we live with not virginity"