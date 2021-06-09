Does the vaccine make the Covid protocols irrelevant?(Pulse Contributor’s Opinion)

The introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine does not make the World Health organizations earlier protocols, irrelevant counterintuitive, but health officials say that, even after you have been vaccinated, you need to acknowledge the relevance of these protocols by acknowledging them. These protocols are relevant because it will take a while for the effectiveness of the vaccine to build up . Effectiveness of the vaccine means the ability of the vaccine to fight infections and viruses in the body. This means that it takes a little while for the vaccine to be able to fight the COVID-19 virus in the body. The effectiveness of a vaccine depends on the type of the vaccine, whether the Pfizer Moderna or Johnson and Johnson will show the time the vaccine will take to become effective. For instance, Pfizer Moderna requires two doses which should be administered two different times. One can still be infected after the first dose because the drug has not fully built its potency or effectiveness. This means that one can become infected with the COVID- 19 even after the first shot. Even after getting the second shot, there is still a likelihood of getting the infection. This is because Pfizer takes up to 3 weeks to build up its effectiveness. The potency of Pfizer is 95% and Moderna is 94%. This shows that the vaccine does not protect an individual 100%. This implies that there is the chance of transferring the infection to other people too even after the second dose. The above explanations, expatiate my point that COVID-19 protocols are very useful or relevant.