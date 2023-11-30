1. Choose the right dye:
How to dye your locs in 12 steps
Dyeing your locs can be a creative and personal way to express yourself. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you dye your locs:
Recommended articles
- Select a hair dye that is suitable for your locs and hair type. Look for a product that is specifically designed for locs or one that is gentle and doesn't contain harsh chemicals.
2. Gather supplies:
- Get all the necessary supplies, including gloves, an old towel, a plastic or disposable cape, a wide-tooth comb, hair clips, and the chosen hair dye.
3. Protect your clothing:
- Wear an old shirt or something you don't mind getting stained. Place an old towel around your shoulders to protect your skin and clothes.
4. Detangle your locs:
- Gently detangle your locs using a wide-tooth comb. This will ensure that the dye is evenly distributed and reaches all parts of your hair.
5. Section your hair:
- Divide your locs into sections using hair clips. This makes the application process more manageable and ensures thorough coverage.
6. Apply petroleum jelly:
- Apply a small amount of petroleum jelly or a protective barrier around your hairline, ears, and neck to prevent the dye from staining your skin.
7. Mix the dye:
- Follow the instructions on the dye package to mix the color. Make sure to wear gloves during this process to protect your hands.
8. Apply the dye:
- Starting with one section, apply the dye to your locs from roots to tips. Use a brush or your gloved hands to ensure even coverage. Be thorough, but avoid saturating your locs excessively.
9. Allow processing time:
- Follow the recommended processing time on the dye package. This is the time needed for the color to develop. Use a timer to keep track.
10. Rinse your locs:
- Once the processing time is complete, rinse your locs thoroughly with lukewarm water until the water runs clear. Avoid using hot water, as it can be harsh on your locs.
11. Condition your locs:
- Use a deep conditioner specifically designed for color-treated hair to restore moisture and keep your locs healthy.
12. Pat dry:
- Gently pat your locs dry with a soft towel. Avoid rubbing, as this can cause frizz.
The exact steps may vary depending on the specific dye product you choose, so always follow the instructions provided by the manufacturer.
Additionally, it's a good idea to do a patch test before applying the dye to your entire locs to ensure you don't have an adverse reaction.
If you're unsure or have specific concerns, consider consulting with a professional stylist.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh