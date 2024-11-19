Emmanuella Doreen Kwofie: Negotiating for Ghana and Africa at COP29

Among Ghana's delegation of negotiators at COP29 is Emmanuella Doreen Kwofie, a seasoned negotiator. Reflecting on the conference’s progress so far, she told Pulse Ghana, “It has been busy. We finished the first week and we are zooming into the second week, still negotiating and trying to make something meaningful out of this COP.”

Promoting Ghana’s Interests on the Global Stage

Ms Kwofie brings experience and diligence to the negotiating table. A lawyer by profession, she currently works with Grandhedge International, a Ghana-based NGO focusing on renewable energy solutions, and the Green Climate Fund in South Korea.

Her role as a negotiator is clear: advocating for Ghana’s priorities in the negotiation rooms. As she explained, “I put in my all to really make sure that Ghana is well represented, and our issues are taken into consideration at the international level.”

Youth Delegate on Climate Migration for IOM

In addition to her role as a negotiator, Ms Kwofie serves as a Youth Delegate on Climate Migration for the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). She works to ensure that climate migration issues are prioritised during negotiations—a crucial focus as climate-induced displacement becomes increasingly pressing.

“Due to the impacts of climate change—rising sea levels, frequent floods, and droughts—people’s communities are no longer habitable, forcing them to move to survive,” she told Pulse Ghana.

According to the Migration Data Portal, climate-related hazards were a significant factor in 26.4 million displacements globally in 2023.

Climate Change and Its Impacts on Ghana

Ghana faces severe challenges linked to climate change. President Nana Akufo-Addo emphasised this at COP29, stating: “For Ghana, climate change is real and immediate, affecting our farmers, coastlines, and communities.”

Ms Kwofie highlighted how climate change is already impacting lives and livelihoods in Ghana. She pointed to the flooding of the Akosombo Dam, which displaced many families, as an indirect consequence of climate change. In the northern regions, rapid desertification and recurring droughts have exacerbated food insecurity, forcing people to migrate in search of more hospitable conditions.

Pushing for Climate Finance

In light of these challenges, Ms Kwofie is advocating for increased climate finance to support Ghana and other developing nations. “We need climate finance to ensure that we can adapt to climate change and even reduce our emissions,” she explained.

Her efforts align with the broader push at COP29 to hold developed nations accountable for their financial commitments to developing countries.

Looking Ahead: The Outcome of COP29

As negotiations continue, Ms Kwofie remains hopeful about achieving a positive outcome. “I am very hopeful because the conversation needs to be had, and there must be a decision, especially on climate finance,” she said.