1964 Independence Day bomb victim Elizabeth Asantewaa receives support from ABLE Initiative

An innocent minor, Elizabeth Asantewaa, while she was presenting a bouquet of flowers to the President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, was the unfortunate victim when it blew her up instead of the target, the President of Ghana.

She has since been through countless episodes of treatments, the most prominent being her trip to London for a surgery which was sponsored by Dr Kwame Nkrumah after he took keen interest in her case, thereby making it a point to take care of her and handle all expenses.

Unfortunately, he could not do so after he was overthrown in 1966, and later passed on to glory.

Fifty-three years on, after the demise of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ms Elizabeth Asantewaa’s health has deteriorated as she has been neglected by subsequent governments.

Mr Samuel Awunor, the founder of ABLE Initiative, a non-governmental organisation that seeks to aid and support persons living with disabilities, chanced upon Ms Asantewaa’s story and considered it an obligation to make her a priority for the Initiative.

On March 3, 2019, he, together with Mr Nathaniel Mensah, known in showbiz circles as ‘Ajeezay’, and other members of ABLE Initiative paid a visit to Elizabeth Asantewaa at her Dansoman Residence to interact with and present certain items to her.

Her predicament, indeed, is one to make mention of.

As a victim of circumstance and with no one to readily come to her aid, she considers herself neglected and abandoned by the Government of Ghana.

Due to her amputated limb and the other barely able to maintain her weight, she is unable to move and thus restricted to her porch.

In our bid to assure her of our loyal support to her, she expressed bitterly how other private bodies have trooped in and out of her residence and assured her of same but have unfortunately failed to carry out their promises.

It is our utmost desire, at ABLE Initiative, that Ms. Asantewaa is provided at least, with such basic necessities of life as a comfortable place to lay her head since she is confined to her mat day in and out as a result of her inability to walk.

“They say material things are vanity, but sometimes they are necessary” she said.

All she needs now is some constant care and a consistent source of livelihood.

A renewal of her hope in Ghana is worth considering, nevertheless, since her love for her country led her to this state.

We therefore plead with all to provide any form of assistance to Elizabeth Asantewaa, be it cash or kind. Your kindness will go a long way to put a smile on her face and revive her hope in humanity.

Do reach out to her through the following medium;

Mobile money number : 0249495454

Account Details​: Nathaniel Mensah