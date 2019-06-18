The new music talents were unveiled at a ceremony on Saturday, June 15, at its premises in Accra.

The contestants were selected after going through auditions to prove their mettle for the competition.

They are Samuel Adjasoo, Stephen Baidoo Worgloh, Joel Boyson, Kenny Kings and Genevieve Antwi-Nuamah.

The rest are Franklin Konadu, Ababio Joana, Deborah Aflakpui, Charisma and Sandra Ntiful Idara.

In a period of 13 weeks, the 10 selected singers will battle it out for the top spot, in live performance shows, and the ultimate prize of GHc10,000.

The judges for the main competition are music producer, Kaywa, rapper EL and gospel musician, Edinam Bright-Davies were also announced at the launch.

They will play a crucial role in assessing the performances of the contestants and ultimately decide who wins, together with public votes.

The contestants will be taken through voice training and other grooming tasks that will harness their musicianship.

The 4th edition of the competition which was previously aired on Citi 97.3 FM is meant to unearth music talents and put them in the limelight.

The programme which started in 2009 has had artists like Fritz Hehetror, Melody Wilson, Natasha Odoi emerging as winners.

‘Voice Factory’ will be aired on Citi TV and supported by Citi FM.