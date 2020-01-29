This was confirmed to Pulse.com.gh by Ms. Mercy Gyarkari, a manager at Musicbiz Ghana, local reps for the Made in Ghana UK Show, an event that seeks to create the biggest platform for the promotion of Ghanaian culture and Ghanaian products and services in the UK, annually.

In its fourth edition; the Show seeks to promote Ghanaian culture through music, fashion, and exhibition.

As this coincides with the 63rd Independence celebration of the Republic of Ghana, "we will be celebrating the rich Ghanaian culture through dance, product exhibition, fashion, music, and food," said Ms. Gyarkari.

Amamere Cultural Troupe

So far, afrobeat stars, Joey B and Kelvyn Boy have been confirmed to headline the Show. To exhibit indigenous Ghanaian culture through dance, the Amamere Folks Music 'n' Dance Ensemble has been engaged to perform music and dance from all the sixteen (16) regions of Ghana.

The group which is affiliated with the Centre for National Arts & Culture, National Commissions on Culture, Ghana Dance Association, among other reputable creative arts organizations, will also be performing at a pre-event launch at the Ghana High Commission in London in March.

Aside from Kelvin Boy, Joey B, Amamere and OV; three (3) top UK-based Ghanaian artists will be announced in the coming weeks.

Amamere Cultural Troupe member

According to the organizers, a new segment called Made In Ghana UK Honours (#MiGhUKHonours) will honour personalities and institutions for their contribution to promoting Made In Ghana.

They include Akwasi Agyemang CEO, Ghana Tourism Authority; Freddie Annang, CEO Base Empire; Nana Obokese Ampah, Apagyahen of the Asebu Traditional Council (Pan African Village project), Samuel Afari Dartey CEO, Aqua Safari Resort, Okyeame Kwame among others.

#MadeInGhUK is organized by Made in Ghana UK Foundation, LaboroGH, EIB Network and Musicbiz Ghana in partnership with Ghana High Commission, London and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MoTAC).

It is supported by the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), the Fashion Industry Association of Ghana and HypeNet (9Digital Marketing firm). It is also supported by RIA Money Transfer, Exim Bank Ghana, Dusk Capital, AquaSafari, JB Forge, Ghana Music Fund and Showbiz Africa, Style Africa Couture, Amari Heritage, and Chef Julze.