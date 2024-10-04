Berla Mundi’s B. You Conference and Expo Set for 5th October 2024

As part of the preparations for this year’s conference, Berla Mundi embarked on a campus tour, reaching approximately 7,000 students across six tertiary institutions. These include Koforidua College of Education, Accra College of Education, Ashesi University, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Media, Arts and Communication – Institute of Journalism (UniMAC-IJ), and Heritage University College. Additionally, the B. You Campus Tour engaged close to a million people online across various social media platforms and news portals, further broadening the programme’s impact.

Berla Mundi’s mission is to create an environment where young Ghanaians are empowered to believe in themselves, fostering self-confidence and authenticity.

The upcoming conference will feature influential speakers from various industries who will provide attendees with a wealth of knowledge and inspiration. The key speakers include:

ADVERTISEMENT

Angela Kyerematen-Jimoh, Tech Executive and Board Member of the Central Bank of Ghana, who will share her experiences navigating male-dominated spaces and offer lessons on resilience and leadership in tech and finance.

Gwen Addo, Entrepreneur and Business Strategist, who will provide practical strategies on entrepreneurship, business growth, and personal branding.

Dr. Mrs Ellen Hagan, Founder and CEO of L’AINE HR and Co-Founder of Legacy Girls School, who will offer insights on human resource management and leadership to help attendees excel in their careers.

Pulse Ghana

Elselund Ewudzie-Sampson, Founder of Big Samps Market and Mandela Washington Fellow.

Norvisi Sokpe, Creator of Vision with V Journal and Senior Manager of Strategy and Insights for West Africa at Danone.

Dr. Vanessa Apea, Consultant Physician and Specialist in Genito-Urinary Medicine.

Dr. Louisa Setekle, Public Health Specialist and Entrepreneur.

Dr. Hannah-Lisa Tetteh, Physician and Executive Lead at Health Avail.

Pulse Ghana

These distinguished speakers will provide invaluable insights on leadership, entrepreneurship, and career development, making the B. You Conference a powerful platform for young women to grow and connect.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the conference sessions, there will be a free breast cancer screening for all attendees, in support of breast cancer awareness.

The event promises to be packed with inspiration and actionable takeaways, leaving participants with a memorable experience.

How to Participate?

Registration is absolutely free! To secure your spot, simply purchase exclusive B. You merchandise (a t-shirt). Gentlemen, you are not left out—limited slots are available for you, so don’t miss out! Grab yours now!

Scan the QR code or visit this link https://forms.gle/ZkRktzU2X9hmZvbbA to register.

ADVERTISEMENT