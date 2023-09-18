Christened "Caught in the middle", Okokobioko comedy special thrilled over thousand of patrons who thronged the National Theater.
Comedy Special : Mc Okokobioko takes the National Theatre by storm with a nonstop hour of laughter
In a bid to calm stress among Ghanaians, the National Theater of Ghana was set ablaze with electrifying comedy acts by some seasoned comedians in Ghana on Saturday, September 16.
It was a night of a wee-feeling as performing acts from the hilarious comedians cracked ribs of the audience.
The comedy, which interspersed the weekend vibe of the audiences begun with a comic stage drama.
The comic drama which caught audiences laughing uncontrollably at the "caught in the middle".
Spiced with didactics in the comic drama, was a thematic apperception which shed lights on the virtue of cherishing a formidable relationship and living within one's means.
Favourite hilarious comedians who performed at the "caught in the middle" comedy show by BAH MAS production include; OB Amponsah, Pararan, Clemento Suarez, Shegelabobor, Khemikal, Teekay and Putogo.
Okokobioko who was the comedy Hero of the night climaxed the show with an hour performance of back-to-back comedy.
He promised audience to expect more comedies from him and thanked all his fans for the support shown.
