Comedy Special : Mc Okokobioko takes the National Theatre by storm with a nonstop hour of laughter

It was a night of a wee-feeling as performing acts from the hilarious comedians cracked ribs of the audience.

The comedy, which interspersed the weekend vibe of the audiences begun with a comic stage drama.

The comic drama which caught audiences laughing uncontrollably at the "caught in the middle".

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Spiced with didactics in the comic drama, was a thematic apperception which shed lights on the virtue of cherishing a formidable relationship and living within one's means.

Pulse Ghana

Favourite hilarious comedians who performed at the "caught in the middle" comedy show by BAH MAS production include; OB Amponsah, Pararan, Clemento Suarez, Shegelabobor, Khemikal, Teekay and Putogo.

Okokobioko who was the comedy Hero of the night climaxed the show with an hour performance of back-to-back comedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised audience to expect more comedies from him and thanked all his fans for the support shown.