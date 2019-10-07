DJ Sky who is also known as Ghareeb Kaawar debuted into the international music scene with his performance which has given him the platform to perform for several international platforms.

At the JD Music Fest, he shared platform with leading Ghanaian musicians including Kuami Eugene, Wendy Shay, Edem, Fameye and many others.

Other platforms he has performed on include: Kaslik street festival Lebanon 2016, Ultra music festival south Africa guest DJ 2017, Dubai mall unite for tomorrow land 2017, and Sky Show 1 & 2 with Chivas Ghana 2018.

As a DJ and electronic dance music performer who launched his career in 2012, DJ Sky also performs as a remixer, music programmer and event organiser.