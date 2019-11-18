The Youth Excellence Awards which was instituted to reward and motivate visionary Ghanaian youth, has awarded other young Ghanaians including Zion Felix, Glenn Samm, Belo Cida Haruna and Kobby Kyei.

DJ Sly is on record as the first Ghanaian DJ to host a solo concert pulling over 30,000 fans to his signature concert in 2018.

And as a DJ, he has collaborated with both local and international acts to release hit songs which have been listed in various music charts.

The event put together by Cliq Empire was attended by hardworking Ghanaian youth in their various field of work.