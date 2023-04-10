Easter Monday: 5 beaches to visit this holiday

Looking for a place to unwind and appreciate nature, here are the top five beaches in Accra to visit this Easter Monday

La Palm Beach

Pulse Ghana

La Palm Beach sometimes on holidays, La Palm Beach is well known for hosting big entertainment concerts and festivals.

The beach features infrastructure and amenities including restrooms, locker rooms, restaurants, bars, and many others that will make you enjoy your time there. The busiest beach in Ghana is open and safe to visit this holiday with friends and family.

Luxury Beach

When seeking the best beaches in Accra, picking Luxury Beach will be your best bet if you want a super-hideout beach with no crowds. The waves are ideal for families and the beach is clean.

Get away from the hustle and bustle of city life and experience tranquility, true comfort, and a relaxing experience at The Luxury Beach Resort.

Bojo Beach

Ghana’s most well-known private beach, Bojo, offers opulence and exotic delight. The exclusive beach provides you with top-notch resort facilities, including hotel lodging and unmatched service. Bojo Beach is located 13 miles from the international airport and 12 miles from Accra.

A perfect destination to get away from the hustle of Accra to relax and take in the scenery.

Kokrobite Beach

If you need a hideout for whatever private reason, it’s the perfect location for you. Despite being only 25 kilometers away from Accra, the beach has a completely different vibe from the busy city.

Kokrobite Beach comes alive at night with bonfire festivals featuring music, dancing, and drumming.

Maaha Beach

This tranquil destination offers a beautiful oceanfront.

Maaha is ideal for one seeking clean, noise-free leisure since it places a priority on luxury and creates a luxurious ambiance.