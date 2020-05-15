The play, titled ‘You play me, I play you’, is a three-man show and will last for one hour and fifteen minutes.

Speaking to joy news, Fiifi Coleman said the play will feature popular Ghanaian comic actors Clemento Suarez ,General Ntatea and Jackline Mensah.

“The virtual play goes up at the end of the month. We are trying to put together, ‘You play me I play you’,” he said.

“The two-man show will feature Clemento Suarez and General Ntim. It is a one hour, fifteen minutes play.”

He further expressed hope that the virtual play will be as profitable as when shown at the National Theatre.

“That’s the way we are going now and we hope it will be as profitable as it would have been if we had done it at the National Theatre,” he added.

Fiifi Coleman is currently the head of video content at Pulse.com.gh. Although he started as an actor, he has in recent years been into the scripting of stage plays.