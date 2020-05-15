Kumawood actress, Xandy Kamel, has walked down the aisle with her missing rib.

The actress cum TV presenter tied the knot with King Kaninja, a sports presenter with Angel FM, at a private ceremony on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Unlike the usual Kaba and slit outfit wore by most celebrities for the traditional wedding, Xandy went the kente wrapped way looking elegant and like a queen mother.

Her wrapped kente featured some beads on her arms and legs making her look extraordinary on her big day.

Xandy’s bridal make was nude and it looked perfect on her face.

The groom, Kaninja also looked dapper in traditional kente cloth that matched with his wife’s stunning apparel.

The two had their white wedding on the same day and as usual, Xandy looked stunning.

Xandy didn’t disappoint us with her fashion choices for her wedding gown. She looked elegant in a sleeveless gown.

The floor-sleeping dress also featured glittering beads that make her look extraordinary.

Xandy Kamel rocked a wrapped long hairstyle, stud earrings while flaunting her beautiful ring.

