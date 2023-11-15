Government invests in security and CCTVs to boost 'December in GH' initiative - Ken Ofori-Atta

During the presentation of the 2024 Budget and Economic Statement to Parliament on Wednesday, November 15, Ofori-Atta disclosed that the government has made significant investments in enhancing tourism infrastructure, including the installation of CCTVs and logistical support.

He expressed confidence that these improvements, coupled with aggressive marketing efforts, will reposition Ghana as a premier tourist destination.

"The improvements in key tourist sites have been complemented by aggressive marketing to reposition Ghana. Next month, as in recent years, our country will expect an increase in tourists seeking to patronize the 'DECEMBER IN GH' event. This follows the successful 'Year of Return' and 'Beyond the Return' programs launched by the President in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Our investments in CCTVs on our roads and the provision of increased logistics for the security services will continue to support these events and make them memorable," he added.

Ofori-Atta also highlighted that the government has invested in security and lighting infrastructure to support businesses that operate at night.

"As we promote 'December in GH' initiatives, we will also work towards enhancing security and the lighting infrastructure. A Task Force, comprising public regulators and private sector actors, has already been established to drive the Night Economy initiative under a public-private partnership arrangement."

The 'December in GH' campaign, officially launched in 2019 during the 'Year of Return,' has exceeded expectations, propelling Ghana onto the global stage as the go-to holiday season destination.

The campaign, supported by the Ghana Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, has attracted diverse visitors, including Hollywood stars.