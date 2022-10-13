How to plan the best Kenya Safari from Ghana

We make an effort to make this procedure simpler in the parts that follow by including essential information on setting up your Kenya safari from Ghana. We also inform you of the main aspects you must consider for a seamless and hassle-free Kenya safari experience.

Kenya is a wildlife haven. Its award-winning parks, such as the Masai Mara Game Reserve, boast more than 90 species of animals. These wildlife numbers are substantial during the yearly wildebeest migration, which takes place between July and October.

For instance, when organizing your vacation from Ghana to the Mara, remember the kind of activities you wish to engage in while at the park. It is also essential to consider whether you want to go on a guided safari or a self-guided tour—more on that below.

We will also advise you on the camping and lodging options.

Guided or self-guided tour?

For first-time visitors and travelers who wish to have an easy time, it is best to go with a guided tour. Under a guided arrangement, you engage the services of a professional tour and travel guide whose Kenya safari packages cater to most of your logistical needs.

On the other hand, self-guided safaris are best for seasoned travelers who may already know their way around the country. These involve handling all the logistics by hiring your safari transportation, driving yourself around, booking your accommodation directly, and structuring your entire itinerary.

Several advantages come with going on a guided tour.

Reputable tours and travel companies have registered offices, and the majority also have websites that describe the range of services they provide. Some may even specialize in specific safaris, making them industry leaders in their field. You will thus be assured of enjoying the services of an expert.

For instance, choosing a company specializing in Maasai Mara trips may provide you with better value if you're interested in a Great Migration safari.

Specialists typically have a deeper understanding of a subject than their general peers. A professional company's guides for a Great Migration safari may be locals raised in the Mara.

Native drivers and guides guarantee a more comprehensive range of exposure and peace of mind that you and your loved ones shall be safe in their new environment.

Besides being more knowledgeable about your target travel locations, the travel agent will also avail you of dependable transport suited for the terrain you encounter. That includes robust safari vehicles such as specially customized Toyota 4x4 Land Cruisers.

Also, your travel agent will be helpful throughout the planning stage when choosing which sites to visit. These include, among many others, beach safaris, mountaineering trips, wildlife safaris, cultural and historical tours, and sports tours.

They advise you on the many options available and inform you which attractions to combine for the ideal safari vacation.

Most trustworthy agents are happy to address any inquiries you may have regarding various sights and the ideal time to visit. As you will discover, some even let you create a personalized itinerary that includes all the locations you want to see.

Activities

Often, a typical Kenya safari involves wildlife viewing through game drives. However, many people wishing to go on a trip to Kenya may not be aware of the other activities they could enjoy while on safari.

For instance, besides game drives, you could tour the park in numerous ways, such as by walking safaris and, if in the Masai Mara, going on a hot air balloon ride! You may also take to horse riding or opt for a more intimate encounter with the wild by camping instead of staying at a hotel or lodge.

You can participate in many different activities unique to the places you decide to visit in addition to witnessing the wildlife. That may include visiting a Masai village, heritage sites, old cities, and museums.

While at the coast, you could include snorkeling, deep sea fishing, scuba diving, dolphin watching, romantic dhow rides, kite surfing, skydiving, and other water sports as part of your Kenya tour package.

No matter how lengthy or brief your vacation is, your days can be as entertaining and varied as you want them to be.

Accommodation Options

In keeping with world-class standards, Kenya has a bevy of luxury hotels. These are first-rate, top-of-the-range opulent lodges. These are located at exclusive locales and avail you with knowledgeable guides, intimate camp settings, top-notch service, mouthwatering cuisine, lush tents or chic boutique accommodations, and much more.

If you want a decent balance between quality and cost, then mid-luxury or mid-priced lodgings might appeal to you.

These are lodgings with amenities similar to those in the luxury tier, albeit a bit less expensive, and may not be as well-located as their luxurious counterparts.

The last set of amenities is for those seeking budget-friendly Kenya safari packages. These are perfect for budget-conscious travelers coming from Ghana on a trip to Kenya but seeking an authentic and memorable Kenya safari experience.

Although they may not carry super luxurious amenities, these facilities have all the basics a traveler needs while on safari. A traveler staying at a budget lodge who independently engages a professional tour guide is still assured of a phenomenal Kenya safari experience.