The event which is under the theme; "Waiting in worship", is scheduled for August 18 at the Maker's House Chapel International in Kwabenya Point 1, at 3pm.

As usual, dynamic worshipper and the brain behind the event, Jeshurun Okyere will open it with his extraordinary ministration together with the Love Creed.

According to him, August Worship has transformed many lives and made a lot of positive impacts, adding that this year's event would exceed expectations considering the level of preparations by the team.

There will be an overflow of anointing as 2016, Artiste of the Year, Joe Mettle takes the barton to continue the race to the presence of God with his striking voice.

Ghanaian gospel music diva, Cece Twum will also take her turn to lift the atmosphere with praises and worship.

Additionally, Nigerian gospel music powerhouse, Victoria Orenze, will be in her element to lead the gathering to the throne of God with her dexterity on stage.

This will be followed by PortHarcourt's most revered artiste with an impressive pedigree in worship, Afy Douglas.

To interlace music with the word of God, the former chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah, together with the Founder and Overseer of the Maker's House Chapel International,

Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, will bless the gathering with some words of exaltation.

The children will not be left out as organisers have put measures in place to ensure they are catered for with a Kiddie Zone, filled with exciting activities.

The event which is powered by JOGO is supported by the Execellence in Broadcasting (EIB).

August Worship is an annual gospel music concert which brings together Christians and gospel music lovers from all walks of life on one platform to celebrate Christ through praise and worship