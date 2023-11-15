ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Jobberman Executive roundtable event comes off Thursday

Pulse Mix

Jobberman Ghana is set to hold an executive round table event on the theme “Diversity & Inclusion: Empowering Young Women in Tech for Career Success” on Thursday, November 16, at the African Regent Hotel in Accra and broadcast live via the Jobberman LinkedIn channel and on YouTube.

Jobberman Executive roundtable event comes off Thursday
Jobberman Executive roundtable event comes off Thursday

This event aims to bring together thought leaders, industry experts, scholars, and women in tech to engage in meaningful discussions on the key findings obtained from recent research carried out by Jobberman on gender diversity and inclusion in tech, which identifies the primary reasons for the low participation of young women in the tech sector.

This forms part of the M-FIT Project being implemented by Jobberman Ghana in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) within the framework of Invest for Jobs.

In a resounding effort to champion diversity and inclusion in the workspace, Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong, VP for the Academic City University College in Accra, who has vast experience working in the Tech industry and academia, is scheduled to give a keynote address on the theme “Diversity and Inclusion; Empowering Young Women in Tech for Career Success”.

Dr. Mercy Gardiner O. Tenkorang, CEO of Devapps Ltd, Ghana, will also speak on “The Future of Tech: Predicting the Impact of greater gender diversity in Technology on Future Innovations and Industries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will feature interactive panel discussions where experienced professionals, successful entrepreneurs, and thought leaders will address a wide range of topics related to diversity and inclusion.

This event promises to be a pivotal moment in the ongoing dialogue about gender diversity in the Tech space and the role stakeholders play in ensuring young women interested in STEM pursue successful careers and inspire change within various industries.

The M-FIT Project is a collaboration between Jobberman Ghana and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the

German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) within the framework of Invest for Jobs to deliver the M-Fit Project – Matching of Females in Tech.

To bridge the gender gap in the technology sector, this project is designed to empower and equip young women with Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) backgrounds with essential soft skills, making them employable in the tech space.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, 100 young women with a STEM background have completed the soft skills training. 60 of these young women will be placed in tech and tech-enabled roles by March 2024.

You can join the live broadcast via the Jobberman LinkedIn channel here or on YouTube.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ken Ofori-Atta

Government invests in security and CCTVs to boost 'December in GH' initiative - Ken Ofori-Atta

Veuve Clicquot Bold Conversations Accra – Second Edition

Veuve Clicquot Bold Conversations Accra – Second Edition: A resounding success at Makosa Restaurant, Sandbox Beach Club