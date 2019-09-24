Area Codes Jam is an entertainment show held in selected communities across the country, bringing quality entertainment to the doorstep of community members.

The ‘Thunder’ hitmaker, Dennis Nana Dwamena popularly known as KiDi had the crowd chanting and singing to all his songs as he performed ‘Mr Badman’, ‘Fakye Me’, ‘Cinderalla’, ‘Gyal dem sugar’ holding the crowd spell bound throughout his performance.

When KiDi’s Lynx entertainment label mate, Kwame Eugene took his turn on the Area Codes Jam stage, it displayed an artistic performance much like a man serenading his ‘lover’; the crowd was enchanted when he performed songs like ‘Ino be my matter’, ‘Dey for you’ and ‘Ohemaa’ which by all indication was the crowds favourite.

The ever confident Kofi Kinaata proved he was on home ground as he displayed good stage craft and worked up the crowd with his firecracker performance with his thought provoking lyrics from songs like ‘Illegal Fishing’, ‘Adam and Eve’, ‘Never Again’ and a host of other Fante infused lyrics that drove the crowd into a frenzy.

Other artistes, who thrilled patrons with their energetic performances at the event were DopeNation, Ayisem among others.

YFM through the Area Codes Jam has always given an opportunity to up and coming artistes to exhibit their talents and grow their own fan base. Expo, Ras Ebo, Nemesis Loso, Casta Troy also got the rare opportunity to show their performing skills during the show.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Area Codes Jam, Mr. Agyekum Gyimah Akwasi, the Programmes Manager of Y97.9 FM expressed gratitude to his team at YFM, listeners and the artistes for showing so much love to YFM as a brand.

‘’It was great to see massive and excited crowd here today and all I can say is thank you to everyone who made it possible. In fact, it is usually easy to tell after an event who performed better but this year it will be difficult for me to choose the best performer because the pace of all the acts who mounted the stage to perform at this year’s event was brilliant,” Mr Agyekum Gyimah Akwasi noted.

“YFM brings music and entertainment from all over the globe closer to you. With diverse on air and on ground shows, you’re guaranteed to find something new with every listen,” he added.

He also disclosed that the next edition of Area Codes Jam is slated for November in Kumasi, and commended Black Rock Honey Whiskey for their support.

‘’Black Rock Honey Whiskey supported us with the Accra Edition at the West Hills Mall and now Takoradi. Our listeners in Kumasi should watch out for another banger show before the end of the year” he stated.

Visit www.yfmghana.com and follow YFM Takoradi on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook @ Y979FM, for latest news and events updates.