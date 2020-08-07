Put together by Harkell Entertainment Solutions in partnership with Udponline, the pay per view concert will take place at the Truenote Executive Pub and open to a limited number of 50 people due to COVID-19 restrictions but would be accessible to millions all over the world.

With a list of chart-topping and popular singles to his credit, Kofi Kinaata comes in as a great delight to watch especially with an impeccable live performance record.

Herbyboi, on the other hand, has had a great run since his entry as his debut single Lobi being playlisted on several radio channels across the USA.

To stream live the Virtual Spotlight Concert, kindly purchase a GHC5 ticket by visiting https://udponline.com/Kofikinaata

Purchases could be made via Mobile Money, PayPal/Credit Card/Debit Card or GHC25 at the entry to the performances live at the venue.