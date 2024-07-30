Pulse Ghana announces fourth edition of Pulse Influencer Awards

The awards will be held simultaneously in all Pulse Africa markets: Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire. The Pulse Influencer Awards have become a household name and an important melting pot for influencers, digital creators, and other creative industry stakeholders. They showcase some of the industry’s shining stars across multiple categories and are dedicated to championing innovation and the community-building efforts of influencers who have used social media as a platform to distribute value in Ghana and across Africa.

“I am super proud of our success in executing the Pulse Influencer Awards. We keep beating our own record year on year. I am also very proud of the winners we produce year after year; their intentional approach towards improving their craft and ensuring they keep creating impactful content is a major source of inspiration for us as a brand.

“We sincerely appreciate the brands that have committed to partner with us and everyone who has accepted to be a juror this year; we can't wait for Ghanaians to see what we have in store this year,” Colette Amaeshi, Managing Director, Pulse Ghana, said.

With more than 2.7 million votes and 200 million impressions across Africa last year, the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024 is set to connect more influencers and reach an even wider audience. Already, the announcement of the awards is generating anticipation from the influencer communities and our general audience across all six countries. “Winning in our category for the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards was an exciting experience. But the real importance of our achievement was the association with an initiative that is dedicated to recognising the hard work and importance of an often overlooked segment of our industry: the influencers.

“We can’t wait for the 2024 edition!” says Stay By Plan - The Podcast, last year's winner in the Podcast Influencer category.

For more information on the Pulse Influencer Awards 2024, visit Pulse Ghana. Pulse Influencer Awards 2024.

About Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana is part of Pulse, Africa's leading innovative media company, reshaping the media landscape with engaging content across written, video, and digital formats. Pulse Ghana is committed to leveraging technology to provide entertainment, information, and empowerment to its audience.