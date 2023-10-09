Aewura Arts clinches Jameson Arts and Photography Award at Pulse Influencer Awards

Aewura Arts was celebrated for her innovative and creative work in leveraging technology, particularly through social media, to build a dedicated following around her art and photography projects within her communities.

This award highlights Aewura Arts' exceptional talents and her significant contributions to the art and photography industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her ability to connect with a broad audience through her creative endeavors has set her apart in the field.

The collaboration between Jameson Irish Whiskey and Pulse Ghana underscores their commitment to fostering genuine human connections deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture.

The partnership began with the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 nominee party on September 7, 2023, hosted at the Garage Lounge and Bar. During the event, Jameson provided an open bar with an unlimited flow of their renowned whiskey.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pulse Influencer Awards, themed "The Golden Era," was a night of glitz and glamour, showcasing exceptional talents from various creative fields.

ADVERTISEMENT