The award recognized the outstanding contributions of individuals in the fields of art and photography.
Aewura Arts clinches Jameson Arts and Photography Award at Pulse Influencer Awards
Hannah A.A. Torto, popularly known as Aewura Arts, emerged as the well-deserved winner of the Jameson Arts and Photography Award at the 2023 edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards, held on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Aewura Arts was celebrated for her innovative and creative work in leveraging technology, particularly through social media, to build a dedicated following around her art and photography projects within her communities.
This award highlights Aewura Arts' exceptional talents and her significant contributions to the art and photography industry.
Her ability to connect with a broad audience through her creative endeavors has set her apart in the field.
The collaboration between Jameson Irish Whiskey and Pulse Ghana underscores their commitment to fostering genuine human connections deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture.
The partnership began with the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 nominee party on September 7, 2023, hosted at the Garage Lounge and Bar. During the event, Jameson provided an open bar with an unlimited flow of their renowned whiskey.
The Pulse Influencer Awards, themed "The Golden Era," was a night of glitz and glamour, showcasing exceptional talents from various creative fields.
The event generated substantial interest, engagement, and reach across social media platforms in all participating countries [Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda and Cote Ivoire] further emphasizing the significance of influencers and content creators in today's digital landscape.
