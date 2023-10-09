ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Aewura Arts clinches Jameson Arts and Photography Award at Pulse Influencer Awards

Pulse Mix

Hannah A.A. Torto, popularly known as Aewura Arts, emerged as the well-deserved winner of the Jameson Arts and Photography Award at the 2023 edition of the Pulse Influencer Awards, held on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

aewura_arts
aewura_arts

The award recognized the outstanding contributions of individuals in the fields of art and photography.

Recommended articles

Aewura Arts was celebrated for her innovative and creative work in leveraging technology, particularly through social media, to build a dedicated following around her art and photography projects within her communities.

This award highlights Aewura Arts' exceptional talents and her significant contributions to the art and photography industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her ability to connect with a broad audience through her creative endeavors has set her apart in the field.

The collaboration between Jameson Irish Whiskey and Pulse Ghana underscores their commitment to fostering genuine human connections deeply rooted in Ghanaian culture.

The partnership began with the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023 nominee party on September 7, 2023, hosted at the Garage Lounge and Bar. During the event, Jameson provided an open bar with an unlimited flow of their renowned whiskey.

Nominees party for Pulse Influencer Awards set for September 7;powered by Jameson
Nominees party for Pulse Influencer Awards set for September 7;powered by Jameson Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The Pulse Influencer Awards, themed "The Golden Era," was a night of glitz and glamour, showcasing exceptional talents from various creative fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event generated substantial interest, engagement, and reach across social media platforms in all participating countries [Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda and Cote Ivoire] further emphasizing the significance of influencers and content creators in today's digital landscape.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

All set for the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards today

All set for the 2023 Pulse Influencer Awards today

MadeInGhana also won the Comedy Influencer of the Year Award

MadeInGhana emerges winner of the 2023 Pulse Ayoba Creator Challenge; taking home GHC10,000 prize

Old Mutual Ghana collaborates with Ghana-Sweden Chamber of Commerce on exclusive networking cocktail event

OMG collaborates with Ghana-Sweden Chamber of Commerce on exclusive networking cocktail event