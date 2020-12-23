This year’s edition is to feature a limited number of persons.

While this year has taken its toll on many, M.anifest has grown from strength to strength.

‘’This year we jam in an intimate way. We’ve defied all odds this year so it will be a special kind of celebration in a curated safe space’’, expresses the “god MC”.

In 2019, Manifestivities took a giant leap forward with headline acts such as Burna Boy and Adekunle Gold showing up on stage to perform their back-to-back hits at the time.

According to management, this year promises an even unique spectacle.

The COVID-19 pandemic won’t allow for a big spectacle, but it sure will be a memorable one.

Limited seating available so make sure to get your tickets here: https://efie.co/fest or https://blutixghana.com/events/Manifestivies