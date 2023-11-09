Veuve Clicquot Bold Conversations Accra – Second Edition: A resounding success at Makosa Restaurant, Sandbox Beach Club

Pulse Ghana

This Bold Conversations edition provided a perfect platform to share the official launch of Veuve Clicquot’s Bold Open Database, a game-changer for female entrepreneurs in Ghana. Women entrepreneurs need more than ever visibility to succeed, the Bold Open Data Base allows them to connect and be visible to the media and investors. As such, Ghanaian female entrepreneurs were invited to register at www.boldopendatabase.com and join an illustrious community of women worldwide who embody the spirit of Madame Clicquot.

The event not only showcased inspiring discussions but also unveiled the remarkable findings from the Veuve Clicquot Women's Entrepreneurship Barometer, a pioneering research initiative conducted by Veuve Clicquot. The barometer, which delves into the entrepreneurial landscape in Ghana, provided valuable insights into the challenges, opportunities, and trends faced by women entrepreneurs in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Event Highlights

Veuve Clicquot Women's Entrepreneurship Barometer Unveiling: The conference commenced with the unveiling of the much-anticipated findings from the Veuve Clicquot Women's Entrepreneurship Barometer, a pioneering research initiative designed to provide invaluable insights into the entrepreneurship landscape in Ghana. This research explored the challenges, accomplishments, and opportunities encountered by women entrepreneurs in the country.

Thought-Provoking Conversations: Throughout the event, participants were treated to a series of thought-provoking panel discussions and inspiring keynote addresses. Experts and entrepreneurs from various sectors shared their knowledge and experiences on entrepreneurship, innovation, leadership, and the pivotal role women play in driving economic growth.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Networking Opportunities: The event facilitated networking, allowing attendees to connect with fellow entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals. These connections are expected to foster valuable collaborations and partnerships that will drive positive change.

With speakers and panelists such as Miishe Addy, Femi Asante, Pearl Nkrumah and Mawuena Trebah, attendees were engaged on key topics surrounding women in entrepreneurship and in the workplace. Key discussion points included the perceived need to act like a man in order to succeed as a woman in business, and work-life harmony for women entrepreneurs amongst other important topics.

“If you have a business idea and you're at the early stages and you think you want to raise venture capital, raise private debt, start with the story phase, start building relationships with investors, getting their feedback” said Miishe Addy, CEO of Jetstream Africa.

Pulse Ghana

Femi Asante, CEO of hospitality conglomerate, Groupe Sebastien expressed her joy at the rise of women in entrepreneurship in Ghana and forged them further to “face your destiny very squarely, what it means is everyone has a different path, your path may not be my path and mine may not be yours”

ADVERTISEMENT

Carolé Bildé, Chief Marketing & Communication Officer of Veuve Clicquot, expressed their satisfaction with the event's success, stating, "I am thrilled to see the Bold program expand in such a dynamic country as Ghana. The Veuve Clicquot Bold Conversations Ghana – Second Edition was a resounding success, underscoring our commitment to fostering meaningful conversations and celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation. The unveiling of the Veuve Clicquot Global Women's Entrepreneurship Barometer findings is a significant step toward empowering women in the entrepreneurial landscape."

Pulse Ghana

Veuve Clicquot Bold Conversations Ghana – Second Edition was attended by a diverse group of female leaders, professionals, entrepreneurs and investors from various sectors. The insightful discussions and findings from the Veuve Clicquot Women's Entrepreneurship Barometer promise to leave a lasting impact on the female entrepreneurial landscape in Ghana. The International Women’s Entrepreneurship Barometer is in line with Veuve Clicquot’s long-standing tradition of supporting female entrepreneurship.

Through the findings it has been identified that in Ghana the entrepreneurial landscape of female entrepreneurship is strong - nearly all aspire to it and appears to be driven both by the meaning it adds to their lives and the pleasure of being their own boss. It was documented that Ghanaian female entrepreneurs can face any professional fears or risks they perceive, appear prepared to meet logistical barriers to entrepreneurship and seem to challenge men’s perceptions along with their own. Women also face harsh professional criticism, but appear prepared to meet it, and disagree when male entrepreneurs tout themselves to be more popular among employees.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, results showed that Ghanaian women believe in the power and inspiration of female entrepreneurs as role models but find few outside of the entertainment industry to look up to. Another finding worth noting is that female entrepreneurs are less present in higher-income sectors than their male counterparts, however, are endeavouring to turn global challenges into triumphs.

To wrap up this edition of Bold Conversations in Accra, a dinner cocktail was served with Veuve Clicquot Champagne, during which entrepreneurs and panelists continued to connect and network.

For more information about Veuve Clicquot and its commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and innovation, please visit Veuve Clicquot HERE .

About Veuve Clicquot: Veuve Clicquot, established in 1772, is a globally renowned champagne house known for its dedication to entrepreneurship, innovation, and the empowerment of women. The Bold Conversations exemplifies Veuve Clicquot's commitment.