TV personalities take a lot into consideration before having their images on the TV screens . They checkout for the precise lighting, professional makeup and yes, exquisite fashion to boost ratings and advance their brands.

For fashion-forward thinkers, these stunning faces provide more than entertainment they also serve as style muses for us devoted viewers. People stay up-to-date on new trends, classic looks and consistent grace by tuning in to these TV personalities.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 of the best dressed female TV personalities in Ghana.

1.Serwaa Amihere

GH One's news anchor, Serwaa Amihere is the ultimate style notebook. Hate her or love her! She redefined and influence a whole new screen nation with her style qualities.

2.Roselyn K. Felli

Roselyn always gives us a reason for fashion enthusiast to stay glued to their sets with her refreshing fashion statements on the TV AFRICA breakfast show.

3.Berla Mundi

All hail the style influencer. Berla Mudi melts our hearts always with her stunning looks and that is part of the reasons we love her. Go Girl!

4.Anita Akuffo

5.Akuma Mama Zimbi

Our list definitely wouldn't have been made complete without the queen of style herself. Maama Zimbi is a trend setter on her own.

6.Regina Van-Helvert

7.Cookie

8.Valerie Danso

Let's just label her the face of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation. The news anchor always lightens up the screens of GTV with her amazing style qualities. Valerie has revolutionized the modern day screen gem in her sphere.

9.Naa Ashokor

From the days of Tales from the powder room, Guess Who Is Coming For Dinner and so on, the mother of 1 always looks stunning on TV with her simple yet elegant looks.

10.Gifty Anti

She reigns! No long essays. The ace broadcaster's ethereal looks are timeless.