Whether its A girls night out, a casual stroll through the mall or a date night, these outfits are the perfect choice for all your sultry moments.

You will definitely want to lap up these hot dress styles that show off your best assets

Scroll through our style galore for plunging necklines, bodycon, and leg slits fail-safe to stop every Tom, Dick, and Harry in their tracks.

READ ALSO: Top 10 fashion statements from Efya that are slay-certified